Barcelona Tourism Tax Hike: Funding Progress or Driving Tourists Away?

Barcelona has increased its tourism tax up to 15 euros per night to reduce visitor numbers and finance affordable housing. While the measure aims to help address the city's housing crisis, hotel owners fear the hike could deter tourists and impact the local economy.

In a bid to balance tourism with local needs, Barcelona has announced a significant increase in its tourism tax, with rates potentially reaching 15 euros per night, one of Europe's highest. This move is part of efforts to reduce visitor numbers and fund affordable housing projects in the city.

The regional Catalonian government has passed legislation that effectively doubles existing rates, impacting hotels across various star categories. A couple staying for two nights in a four-star hotel might see an additional cost of 45.60 euros, raising concerns among hotel owners about potential impacts on tourism.

This tax hike comes amid rising protests from residents against the surge in short-term holiday rentals, which they say inflate housing costs. A portion of the tax revenue will be dedicated to addressing these housing issues, yet local hoteliers worry about the potential loss of the 15.8 million tourists Barcelona attracts yearly.

