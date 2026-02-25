Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

A Gaza firm has been awarded a contract to construct a massive Emirati-funded housing compound for displaced Palestinians in an Israeli-controlled region, revealed sources including Israeli officials and Palestinian businessmen.

The initiative to employ a Gaza-based contracting firm is significant, marking the start of reconstruction endeavors without waiting for an Israeli withdrawal. The compound, known informally as "Emirates City," is part of broader reconstruction efforts under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the conflict.

The project spans 74 acres and is set to accommodate tens of thousands in prefabricated units. As the plan awaits Israeli approval, its impact on reducing joblessness and fostering acceptance among Gazans remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)