Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

A Gaza-based firm, in partnership with Emirati funding, is set to build a large housing compound for displaced Palestinians in a part of the territory under Israeli control. The project, aimed at accelerating Gaza's reconstruction, plans to employ local workers to foster acceptance and reduce hostility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Gaza firm has been awarded a contract to construct a massive Emirati-funded housing compound for displaced Palestinians in an Israeli-controlled region, revealed sources including Israeli officials and Palestinian businessmen.

The initiative to employ a Gaza-based contracting firm is significant, marking the start of reconstruction endeavors without waiting for an Israeli withdrawal. The compound, known informally as "Emirates City," is part of broader reconstruction efforts under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the conflict.

The project spans 74 acres and is set to accommodate tens of thousands in prefabricated units. As the plan awaits Israeli approval, its impact on reducing joblessness and fostering acceptance among Gazans remains to be seen.

