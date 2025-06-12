Left Menu

Colliers Unveils 2024 Global Sustainability Report: Built to Last

Colliers released its 2024 Global Sustainability Report, outlining progress against its 2021 targets. The 'Built to Last' strategy includes goals for reducing GHG emissions and enhancing workplace experience and governance. Asia Pacific shows significant achievements, reflecting Colliers' commitment to people, governance, and environmental sustainability.

Bangalore | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:36 IST
In its 2024 Global Sustainability Report, Colliers showcased significant advancements in reducing GHG emissions and promoting sustainability across its global operations. The 'Built to Last' strategy underscores the firm's dedication to impactful environmental practices while enhancing workplace and governance standards.

Focusing on decarbonization, the report highlights Colliers' commitment to integrating sustainable practices not only within their operations but also in client engagements. It also emphasizes workplace inclusivity and ethical governance as pillars of the company's strategic framework.

The report details impressive achievements in the Asia Pacific region, including a 39.6% reduction in emissions. With a strong focus on inclusivity, Colliers continues to innovate by prioritizing employee well-being and governance transparency. Such initiatives firmly position Colliers as a leader in sustainable business practices.

