Crisis in the Skies: Ahmedabad Airport Shutdown After Air India Crash

A significant aviation incident has led to the complete shutdown of operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The airport authorities confirmed the suspension following a crash involving Air India's flight AI 171 on its way to London.

The ill-fated flight, which took off from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, met with disaster shortly after departure, prompting an immediate cessation of all flight activities at the airport.

Officials have advised passengers to remain in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates. As the situation remains under active management, patience and cooperation from the public are requested.

(With inputs from agencies.)