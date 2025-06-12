Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad

A London-bound Air India plane crashed in a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport, killing many. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner carried 242 passengers and crew. Emergency services launched rescue operations promptly. Prime Minister Modi intervened, and Air India expressed profound sorrow while offering support to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:41 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed near Ahmedabad, India, shortly after takeoff, leading to significant casualties. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner plunged into the Meghaninagar area, causing a towering inferno and leaving a trail of devastation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed senior ministers to oversee relief efforts, emphasizing the need for comprehensive support for those affected. Air India has established an emergency center, pledging full cooperation with emergency responders.

This marks the second air disaster in Ahmedabad's history, following a 1988 incident that claimed 130 lives. The city's airport has suspended operations as rescue teams work tirelessly at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025