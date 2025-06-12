Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad
A London-bound Air India plane crashed in a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport, killing many. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner carried 242 passengers and crew. Emergency services launched rescue operations promptly. Prime Minister Modi intervened, and Air India expressed profound sorrow while offering support to affected families.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed near Ahmedabad, India, shortly after takeoff, leading to significant casualties. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner plunged into the Meghaninagar area, causing a towering inferno and leaving a trail of devastation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed senior ministers to oversee relief efforts, emphasizing the need for comprehensive support for those affected. Air India has established an emergency center, pledging full cooperation with emergency responders.
This marks the second air disaster in Ahmedabad's history, following a 1988 incident that claimed 130 lives. The city's airport has suspended operations as rescue teams work tirelessly at the crash site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
