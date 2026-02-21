Kamal Haasan Stresses Alliance Unity Amid Tamil Nadu Poll Preparations

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and renowned actor Kamal Haasan expressed confidence in the Tamil Nadu political alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). While addressing the media, Haasan stated that although he is not personally involved in the seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, he trusts in the 'unity and purpose' of the coalition.

Without disclosing his party's constituency demands, Haasan emphasized, 'I have responsibilities, and others will handle negotiations on my behalf. The important aspect in an alliance is unity and purpose, which is evident to us.' This sentiment echoes as the DMK initiates strategic steps to strengthen its affiliations ahead of the 2026 polls.

DMK's General Secretary Durai Murugan announced a new committee dedicated to discussions on seat allocations with allies. Chaired by Treasurer TR Baalu, the panel includes key party figures like KN Nehru and A Raja. This move signals the start of rigorous political activities in Tamil Nadu, as the alliance seeks to enhance coordination among its partners.