Air India Flight Mishap: Distress and Hope Amid Uncertainty

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over the Air India plane crash, describing it as a 'very unfortunate' event. The Air India flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff. Siddaramaiah conveyed his hopes for passenger safety and timely assistance.

Updated: 12-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:45 IST
In a shocking incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the Air India plane crash a 'very unfortunate' event as the international community turned its focus to the safety of over 200 people on board.

The Air India flight AI 171, traveling from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, encountered a crash soon after departing from Gujarat's airport, raising serious concerns over passenger welfare.

Expressing his disbelief on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah voiced his distress about the accident, fervently praying for the well-being of all involved and hoping that adequate support is rendered promptly by authorities and emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

