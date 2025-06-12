British Reaction to Ahmedabad Plane Crash
British foreign minister David Lammy expressed sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, and stated the UK is collaborating with Indian authorities to investigate the incident and offer support to those affected.
The British foreign minister, David Lammy, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Speaking on X, Lammy expressed profound sorrow over the disaster.
He assured that the UK is actively cooperating with Indian authorities to swiftly ascertain the details surrounding the incident.
Lammy emphasized that the UK stands ready to offer assistance and support to all affected by this tragic event.
