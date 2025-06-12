Left Menu

British Reaction to Ahmedabad Plane Crash

British foreign minister David Lammy expressed sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, and stated the UK is collaborating with Indian authorities to investigate the incident and offer support to those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:52 IST
British Reaction to Ahmedabad Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British foreign minister, David Lammy, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Speaking on X, Lammy expressed profound sorrow over the disaster.

He assured that the UK is actively cooperating with Indian authorities to swiftly ascertain the details surrounding the incident.

Lammy emphasized that the UK stands ready to offer assistance and support to all affected by this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025