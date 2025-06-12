Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Plane Crash Shocks the Nation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the Air India plane crash headed for London. As images of the crash emerge, Starmer is closely monitoring the situation and extends his thoughts to the passengers and their families during this distressing time.

Updated: 12-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:04 IST

In a tragic turn of events, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the emerging images of the Air India plane crash, bound for London, as "devastating."

Starmer assured the public that he is receiving continuous updates as the situation unfolds. This catastrophic event has sent shockwaves through the country, raising concerns about aviation safety.

"My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer conveyed, highlighting the gravity of the incident and expressing solidarity with those affected.

