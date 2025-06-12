Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Plane Crash Shocks the Nation

In a tragic turn of events, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the emerging images of the Air India plane crash, bound for London, as "devastating."

Starmer assured the public that he is receiving continuous updates as the situation unfolds. This catastrophic event has sent shockwaves through the country, raising concerns about aviation safety.

"My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer conveyed, highlighting the gravity of the incident and expressing solidarity with those affected.