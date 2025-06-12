Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Rescue Efforts Underway
In a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, at least 30 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage. Rescue workers continue to search for more individuals potentially trapped inside the building where the crash occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad, India's western city, as a plane crashed into a building, claiming at least 30 lives according to rescue personnel at the scene. The search and rescue operations remain ongoing as more people are feared trapped inside.
The horrific accident has left the local community in shock and emergency responders are tirelessly working to reach anyone who might still be alive within the debris.
Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which has resulted in significant loss of life and raised concerns about aviation safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains: Govt Gears Up for Emergency Response
Haryana DGP gives directions to make Emergency Response Vehicles functioning more effective
Plane crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran says doing everything in power to assist emergency response teams.