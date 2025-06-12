Crisis Coordination: Ministry Activates Control Room after Air India Crash

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sprung into action following the Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad. A control room has been set up to ensure smooth coordination of response measures, with a focus on fast assistance for those impacted.

In addition to the main control room in Delhi, another has been established in Ahmedabad. The ministry and Air India have published contact numbers for the public requiring help or further information.

The crash involved 242 people on board, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals. Air India has emphasized its commitment to providing complete support to those affected by the unfortunate event.