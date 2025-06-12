Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport

An Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport shocked the nation as it carried 242 passengers bound for London. The accident resulted in several casualties, prompting condolences and event postponements from political leaders, including Sanjay Seth and Champai Soren, and prayers for the affected families.

Ranchi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport left the nation in shock on Thursday. The aircraft, destined for London with 242 passengers on board, crashed shortly after takeoff, leading to numerous fatalities.

BJP leader and Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced the postponement of public programs in light of the tragedy. Similarly, Jharkhand BJP canceled all Thursday events.

Former Jharkhand Chief Ministers, Champai Soren and Raghubar Das, also conveyed their grief over the crash, with Das turning to social media to offer prayers for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

