Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Sparks Major Rescue Operations

Tragedy unrolled in Ahmedabad as an Air India flight en route to London suffered a crash shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:40 pm, Thursday. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and a crew, has triggered an extensive rescue operation amidst numerous feared casualties.

An urgent call for reinforcements has resulted in the immediate deployment of six teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two from the Border Security Force (BSF), as confirmed by officials. The swift response aims to bolster the efforts to manage the aftermath and secure the crash site.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, were one of the first responders at the location, joining forces with local police and fire departments. Their coordinated efforts underscore the critical importance of efficiently executed emergency services at such unexpected incidents.