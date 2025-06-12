Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Sparks Major Rescue Operations

Six NDRF teams and two BSF teams have been deployed to handle the rescue operations following an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers, went down shortly after takeoff. CISF personnel were among the first responders at the scene, alongside local emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Sparks Major Rescue Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unrolled in Ahmedabad as an Air India flight en route to London suffered a crash shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:40 pm, Thursday. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and a crew, has triggered an extensive rescue operation amidst numerous feared casualties.

An urgent call for reinforcements has resulted in the immediate deployment of six teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two from the Border Security Force (BSF), as confirmed by officials. The swift response aims to bolster the efforts to manage the aftermath and secure the crash site.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, were one of the first responders at the location, joining forces with local police and fire departments. Their coordinated efforts underscore the critical importance of efficiently executed emergency services at such unexpected incidents.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025