Davangere Sugar Company: Blending Tradition with Green Innovation

Davangere Sugar Company Limited, an established name in India's sugar industry, has reported significant financial performance for FY25, focusing on operational efficiency, ethanol production, and farmer partnerships. The company aims to further ethanol production by expanding maize procurement, supporting regional farmers, and enhancing infrastructure for sustainable growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Davangere Sugar Company Limited, one of India's oldest integrated sugar manufacturers, reported robust financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company attributed its success to enhanced operational efficiency, a strategic focus on ethanol, and strong farmer partnerships, reflecting a commitment to sustainable growth.

In its quarterly performance, DSCL achieved a total income of ₹57.48 crore and reported a profit before tax of ₹2.25 crore. For the full year, the revenue from operations reached ₹216.76 crore, with a profit after tax of ₹10.83 crore and an EBITDA showcasing an 8% year-on-year growth.

DSCL is actively expanding its maize procurement to boost ethanol production, supporting national blending goals. Enhanced farmer programs include subsidized seeds, credit access, and training, promoting sustainable agriculture. The company's robust infrastructure in Kukkuwada, including a high-capacity sugar crushing facility and ethanol production unit, supports its growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

