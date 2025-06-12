Davangere Sugar Company: Blending Tradition with Green Innovation

Davangere Sugar Company Limited, one of India's oldest integrated sugar manufacturers, reported robust financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company attributed its success to enhanced operational efficiency, a strategic focus on ethanol, and strong farmer partnerships, reflecting a commitment to sustainable growth.

In its quarterly performance, DSCL achieved a total income of ₹57.48 crore and reported a profit before tax of ₹2.25 crore. For the full year, the revenue from operations reached ₹216.76 crore, with a profit after tax of ₹10.83 crore and an EBITDA showcasing an 8% year-on-year growth.

DSCL is actively expanding its maize procurement to boost ethanol production, supporting national blending goals. Enhanced farmer programs include subsidized seeds, credit access, and training, promoting sustainable agriculture. The company's robust infrastructure in Kukkuwada, including a high-capacity sugar crushing facility and ethanol production unit, supports its growth ambitions.

