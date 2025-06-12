Tragedies in the Skies: A Chronicle of Recent Aviation Disasters

An Air India plane departing Ahmedabad for London met with disaster shortly after takeoff, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 30 passengers. Officials warn that the death toll may rise as investigations continue.

This catastrophe forms part of a grim history of recent global aviation incidents. For instance, in 2025, a devastating collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter saw over 60 casualties in the United States.

Other notable disasters include a Jeju Air crash in 2024 in South Korea, an Azerbaijan Airlines incident in 2024, and the infamous Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 shootdown over Ukraine. These accidents underscore the pressing need for enhanced safety measures in aviation.