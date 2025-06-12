Left Menu

Air India: Navigating Turbulent Skies and Historic Rebranding

Air India, once government-run, faced debts and competition until Tata Group's 2022 takeover. The airline expanded domestic and international routes, executed a mega merger, and announced record aircraft orders. It is undergoing a $400 million retrofit to enhance interiors amidst rebranding efforts, but recent tragedy cast a shadow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, claiming 30 lives. The airline's evolution is notable, from its 1932 founding by JRD Tata to government control in 1953, and finally its return to Tata Group in 2022.

Currently, Air India boasts a fleet of 191 aircraft, serving 43 domestic and 41 international routes. Following the acquisition, Tata Group integrated Air India with Vistara and AIX Connect to form India's largest airline group, commanding a 30% market share.

This aviation behemoth placed a record aircraft order and is amid a multi-million dollar retrofit of its fleet. Despite challenges, Air India's recent rebranding reflects a fresh start, though its path remains obscured by its recent tragic crash.

