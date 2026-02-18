Nexstar's Mega Merger: FCC Endorses $3.54 Billion Deal

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given its nod to Nexstar Media Group's ambitious $3.54 billion acquisition of Tegna. This merger would establish the combined company as the largest regional TV station operator in the United States.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly expressed his support for the transaction during a press meeting, stating that the commission plans to move forward with the approval process. This endorsement signifies a significant regulatory green light for the media consolidation.

Adding to the momentum, earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced his backing of the merger, further bolstering its prospects. The merger aims to reshape the regional broadcast landscape, providing Nexstar with expanded reach and influence across the country.

