Left Menu

Nexstar's Mega Merger: FCC Endorses $3.54 Billion Deal

The Federal Communications Commission supports Nexstar's $3.54 billion acquisition of Tegna, potentially creating the largest U.S. regional TV station operator. FCC Chair Brendan Carr confirmed the agency's approval, with President Donald Trump also expressing his backing earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:53 IST
Nexstar's Mega Merger: FCC Endorses $3.54 Billion Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given its nod to Nexstar Media Group's ambitious $3.54 billion acquisition of Tegna. This merger would establish the combined company as the largest regional TV station operator in the United States.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly expressed his support for the transaction during a press meeting, stating that the commission plans to move forward with the approval process. This endorsement signifies a significant regulatory green light for the media consolidation.

Adding to the momentum, earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced his backing of the merger, further bolstering its prospects. The merger aims to reshape the regional broadcast landscape, providing Nexstar with expanded reach and influence across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026