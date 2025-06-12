Tragic Crash of Air India Boeing 787: A Closer Look at the Dreamliner

An Air India Boeing 787, en route to London, tragically crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of over 200 lives. The aircraft, widely regarded for its strong safety profile, has nevertheless experienced challenges in its history, including past incidents such as battery overheating in 2013.

The Boeing 787, also known as the Dreamliner, is celebrated for its cutting-edge design, utilizing lightweight composite materials to improve fuel efficiency by 20%. Despite its advancements, Boeing has faced difficulties including supply chain issues linked to outsourcing, affecting the company's reputation.

Since its first flight in 2011, the Dreamliner has been pivotal in opening new flight routes due to its efficiency and range. However, with a backdrop of production delays and past safety incidents, the model's challenges continue to affect the aviation giant, at a time when the industry is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)