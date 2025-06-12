Left Menu

Catastrophe in Ahmedabad: A Decade-Defining Air Tragedy

An Air India flight en route to London crashed in Ahmedabad, killing over 200 people, marking the worst aviation disaster in a decade. The crash occurred soon after takeoff, destroying a medical college hostel and causing widespread devastation. Authorities are working on identifying victims and investigating the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:39 IST
A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad has claimed the lives of more than 200 individuals, making it the deadliest air disaster in ten years. The Air India flight, destined for London, went down shortly after takeoff, tragically crashing into a medical college hostel.

Authorities reported that 204 bodies were recovered, with ongoing efforts to identify victims using DNA samples. The crash also resulted in casualties on the ground, as the plane struck the dining area of a state-run hospital, impacting medical students among others.

Initial investigations revealed the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which first flew in 2013, transmitted a 'Mayday' call before communication was lost. The aviation community worldwide is evaluating contributing factors, while Indian Prime Minister Modi pledged immediate rescue support.

