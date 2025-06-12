Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Air India's Boeing 787 Crashes Near Ahmedabad

An Air India Boeing 787 crashed near Ahmedabad, spreading debris around a medical college. The crash led to charred bodies and injuries in a densely populated area. Rescue operations are ongoing, with multiple agencies involved in saving survivors and controlling the situation.

In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flight AI171, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport. The aircraft's debris was scattered across the BJ Medical college premises, encompassing both hostel and residential areas.

The Ahmedabad-London flight, carrying 242 passengers, resulted in a devastating air crash, marking one of Gujarat's most catastrophic aviation disasters. The densely populated crash site, surrounded by hostel and residential quarters, witnessed scenes of chaos and destruction.

Rescue operations were promptly launched, with involvement from the Army, Border Security Force, local police, and State Reserve Police Force. Efforts continue to locate survivors and manage the aftermath as locals and emergency responders work tirelessly amid the debris and multiple vehicular fires ignited by the crash.

