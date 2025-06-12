Tragedy in the Skies: A Look at India's Deadly Aviation Disasters

An Air India flight en route to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing more than 100 people. This incident is one of India's gravest aviation tragedies in recent history and is prompting renewed scrutiny over air safety protocols.

The crash is reminiscent of past aviation disasters in India, such as the 2020 Air India Express accident in Kozhikode, where 21 people perished when the plane skidded off the runway. Earlier notable incidents include the 2010 Mangaluru crash, which saw 158 casualties, and the 1996 mid-air collision over Charkhi Dadri that resulted in 350 deaths.

The alarming frequency of aviation accidents in India raises critical questions about safety regulations and aircraft maintenance, underscoring an urgent need for systemic reforms in the aviation sector to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)