Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Plane Crash DNA Identification Efforts

DNA tests are set to begin to identify victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Officials have arranged for relatives to provide DNA samples. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, involving 230 passengers and 12 crew, with many injured receiving treatment at Civil Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:07 IST
DNA identification procedures are underway following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that occurred on Thursday afternoon. A senior official from the Gujarat health department confirmed the painstaking process while withholding the death toll numbers.

The Air India flight, heading to London from Ahmedabad, met its ill fate just minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Eyewitness videos captured the aircraft losing altitude, spiraling into a fiery crash, and leaving the area engulfed in smoke.

According to Dhananjay Dwivedi, principal secretary of the state health department, DNA sample collection for victim identification will be facilitated at Kasoti Bhavan in BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. This measure invites close relatives of the deceased, such as parents or children, to provide samples. Meanwhile, fifty individuals who sustained injuries are currently stable and receiving care at the Civil Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

