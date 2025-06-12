US Investigators Prepared for Air India Crash Probe

The US government announced on Thursday its willingness to dispatch a team to support the investigation into the recent Air India crash, contingent on a request for assistance from Indian officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would serve as the primary US representative, with the FAA contributing technical expertise as needed.

This development aligns with the NTSB's routine involvement in determining the causes of approximately 450 international aviation accidents each year.