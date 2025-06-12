Left Menu

US Investigators Prepared for Air India Crash Probe

The US government has announced its readiness to assist with the investigation of the recent Air India crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to lead the US involvement, with the Federal Aviation Administration offering technical aid. The NTSB typically investigates around 450 global aviation incidents annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US government announced on Thursday its willingness to dispatch a team to support the investigation into the recent Air India crash, contingent on a request for assistance from Indian officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would serve as the primary US representative, with the FAA contributing technical expertise as needed.

This development aligns with the NTSB's routine involvement in determining the causes of approximately 450 international aviation accidents each year.

