Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Claims Over 200 Lives

An Air India flight destined for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 200 lives, according to local authorities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief and emphasized that the government is committed to providing assistance to those affected. Global leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles, extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Leaders from various corners of the world, such as the Vatican, the European Commission, and Russia, have reached out, stressing the need for a thorough investigation and pledging their support during this difficult time. The international community stands united in mourning this devastating event.