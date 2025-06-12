Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Claims Over 200 Lives
An Air India flight bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad, killing over 200 people. Global leaders offered condolences, with many expressing shock and support. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world figures emphasized solidarity with the affected families and called for a thorough investigation.
An Air India flight destined for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 200 lives, according to local authorities.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief and emphasized that the government is committed to providing assistance to those affected. Global leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles, extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.
Leaders from various corners of the world, such as the Vatican, the European Commission, and Russia, have reached out, stressing the need for a thorough investigation and pledging their support during this difficult time. The international community stands united in mourning this devastating event.
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Haryana govt informs SC that SIT constituted, Ashoka University professor joined investigation.
SC seeks report on investigation of SIT, directs extension of interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
High Court Questions Centre's Assurance Amid Fraud Investigation
School Dean Accused of Sexual Coercion, Sparks Investigation