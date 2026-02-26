Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified in front of the House lawmakers in New York, addressing the ongoing congressional investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton maintained she has no knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities and does not remember ever meeting him.

The testimony marks the start of a two-day deposition that will also feature her husband, former President Bill Clinton. The sessions are being held in Chappaqua, a peaceful village just north of New York City, which is also the hometown of the Clintons.

This hearing is the culmination of months of tense negotiations between the Clintons and the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, highlighting the political friction surrounding these proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)