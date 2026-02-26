WEF President Steps Down Amid Epstein Ties Investigation

Borge Brende, the outgoing president and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has announced his resignation amidst an independent probe into his past connections with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Brende, who took up the role in 2017, resigned following revelations of several business dinners with Epstein.

The inquiry, completed by external counsel, found no additional concerns beyond previously known issues. Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, expressed regret about not having been more transparent regarding his interactions with Epstein, particularly since not realizing Epstein's criminal history during initial meetings in 2018.

Top officials Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink stated Brende's departure should not deter from the WEF's ongoing work. Alois Zwinggi, the current WEF Managing Director, is set to serve as interim CEO while the forum seeks a permanent successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)