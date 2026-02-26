Left Menu

WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

Borge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced his resignation after attention surfaced regarding his interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The independent investigation found no further issues. The leadership shift aims to minimize distractions while continuing the Forum's mission.

Borge Brende

Borge Brende, the president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, has announced his resignation amid scrutiny of his past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Brende, who took the helm of the WEF in 2017, released a statement on Thursday confirming his decision.

The decision follows a recent disclosure by the U.S. Justice Department about his past business dinners and communications with Epstein. Brende acknowledged the impact of these revelations on the Forum and stated the need for the organization to proceed without any distractions. He emphasized his regret for not probing Epstein's background more thoroughly upon their initial meeting in 2018.

An independent review conducted by WEF revealed no new concerns beyond those disclosed, concluding its investigation into Brende's ties with Epstein. The Forum's Board of Trustees will oversee the transition, with Alois Zwinggi serving as the interim president and CEO. The U.S. Justice Department continues to release extensive documentation regarding Epstein's connections with numerous high-profile figures.

