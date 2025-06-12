Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash in Gujarat: A Grim Reminder of Aviation Risks

An Air India flight heading to London from Ahmedabad crashed shortly after takeoff, killing over 200 people and injuring dozens more. It marked the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. Survivors recount hearing a loud noise moments before impact. Rescue operations continue as investigations are underway.

Updated: 12-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India plane with 242 passengers on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing more than 200, in what is the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. One survivor described the harrowing moments leading up to the crash, recounting a loud noise shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for Gatwick Airport in London, went down in a residential area, striking a medical college hostel and claiming lives both in the air and on the ground. Officials report that rescue operations are underway and more survivors might be in hospitals.

The tragic accident also resulted in the death of Vijay Rupani, former chief minister of Gujarat. The Indian government, along with Boeing, is spearheading investigations to determine the cause of the crash. India's aviation minister and authorities are providing all necessary support to those affected, including compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

