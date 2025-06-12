Tragic Air India Crash in Gujarat: A Grim Reminder of Aviation Risks

An Air India plane with 242 passengers on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing more than 200, in what is the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. One survivor described the harrowing moments leading up to the crash, recounting a loud noise shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for Gatwick Airport in London, went down in a residential area, striking a medical college hostel and claiming lives both in the air and on the ground. Officials report that rescue operations are underway and more survivors might be in hospitals.

The tragic accident also resulted in the death of Vijay Rupani, former chief minister of Gujarat. The Indian government, along with Boeing, is spearheading investigations to determine the cause of the crash. India's aviation minister and authorities are providing all necessary support to those affected, including compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)