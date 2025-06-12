Miraculous Survival: Passenger Survives Air India Crash
A passenger named Vishwaskumar Ramesh survived a crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with 242 onboard, crashed shortly after takeoff. Ramesh was seated at A11 and was traveling to London with his brother. He is now hospitalized.
A passenger on an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London miraculously survived a crash near Ahmedabad airport. Vishwaskumar Ramesh, seated in A11, lived through the horrific incident, confirmed by a doctor at the city civil hospital. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people when it met disaster shortly after takeoff.
Dr. Shriq M from the Ahmedabad civil hospital's trauma ward reported that Ramesh has been admitted to the hospital. The incident took place Thursday afternoon when the aircraft plummeted into a residential area shortly after departure.
Ramesh was en route to London with his brother when the crash occurred. Rescuers worked swiftly to address the aftermath of the crash, which left the city in shock.
