Oswal Pumps Set for IPO Surge with Rs 1,387 Crore Offering

Oswal Pumps has successfully secured Rs 416.2 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, preceding its public share sale. The IPO, set to open on June 13, aims at a total funding of Rs 1,387.34 crore, combining fresh issues and an offer-for-sale by promoter Vivek Gupta.

The new funds will bolster the company's growth through capital expenditure, investments in Oswal Solar, and setting up manufacturing units in Karnal, Haryana. Oswal Pumps, which began its operations in 2003, has expanded significantly into manufacturing submersible pumps and electric motors, showcasing a 97% revenue increase to Rs 758.6 crore in FY24.

Prominent financial entities such as ICICI Prudential and Kotak Mahindra have backed the IPO. Post-IPO, the company's shares will trade on BSE and NSE, supported by lead managers IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, and others.

