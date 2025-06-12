Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Fateful Journey of Solapur Couple

An elderly couple from Maharashtra's Solapur district, Mahadev Pawar and his wife Asha, were among 242 passengers on the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad. The couple was traveling to meet their son in London. Authorities are conducting DNA tests to determine the victims of the crash.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck as an Air India flight, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed soon after take-off, resulting in a grave situation with many casualties yet to be confirmed.

Among the passengers were Mahadev Pawar and his wife Asha, an elderly couple from Maharashtra's Solapur district, who had planned to visit their son in London.

The authorities are currently relying on DNA tests for detailed identification of the victims, while the region mourns the loss of its cherished residents.

