Tragedy in the Skies: Fateful Journey of Solapur Couple

Tragedy struck as an Air India flight, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed soon after take-off, resulting in a grave situation with many casualties yet to be confirmed.

Among the passengers were Mahadev Pawar and his wife Asha, an elderly couple from Maharashtra's Solapur district, who had planned to visit their son in London.

The authorities are currently relying on DNA tests for detailed identification of the victims, while the region mourns the loss of its cherished residents.