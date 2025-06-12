Left Menu

UK Joins Probe into Air India Flight 171 Crash

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the dispatch of a UK investigation team to assist in the Air India Flight 171 crash investigation in Ahmedabad. The UK is collaborating with Indian authorities due to British passengers onboard. Starmer expressed his condolences for those affected by the tragedy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday the deployment of a UK investigation team to assist in the Air India Flight 171 crash probe in Ahmedabad.

Following a British aviation agency's declaration, the UK team will join the Indian-led investigation to provide expertise given the British passengers involved.

Starmer conveyed sympathies to the impacted families, highlighting ongoing international cooperation. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has offered its assistance to India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

