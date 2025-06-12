Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed numerous lives and has left the nation in mourning. The London-bound flight crashed into a medical complex, igniting a fireball soon after takeoff. High-ranking officials expressed condolences, while rescue operations continue with only one survivor confirmed so far.

In a tragic event that has left the nation grieving, an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, plummeting into a medical college complex within the city's civil hospital premises. The crash resulted in a fiery explosion, capturing global headlines and prompting an outpouring of condolences from Indian defense officials.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi expressed their sorrow over the incident, lamenting the significant loss of life. Official messages released on social media highlighted their support for the bereaved families, and prayers were offered for the swift recovery of the injured.

Air India confirmed the presence of 242 passengers, comprising primarily Indian and British nationals, along with a few others. Rescue teams are grappling with the aftermath, with official casualty numbers yet to be declared. As the investigation unfolds, the air transport sector is once again jolted by safety concerns.

