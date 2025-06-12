Tragic Highway Accident: Steel Rods Turn Lethal
A trailer truck driver in Pune lost his life when steel rods loaded on the vehicle impaled him after sudden braking. The incident occurred near Chandni Chowk on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. Emergency services used a crane to remove the vehicle from the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:50 IST
Country:
- India
A driver in Pune met a tragic end on Thursday when steel rods pierced his cabin after he abruptly applied brakes on his trailer truck, police reported.
The fatal accident happened around 8:30 pm near Chandni Chowk on the Satara lane of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, according to officials.
"The trailer, heavily loaded with steel rods, had its cargo shift upon sudden braking, causing the rods to crash through the driver's cabin," a Bavdhan police official stated. Emergency personnel had to deploy a crane to remove the wreckage.
