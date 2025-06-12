Tragic Highway Accident: Steel Rods Turn Lethal

A driver in Pune met a tragic end on Thursday when steel rods pierced his cabin after he abruptly applied brakes on his trailer truck, police reported.

The fatal accident happened around 8:30 pm near Chandni Chowk on the Satara lane of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, according to officials.

"The trailer, heavily loaded with steel rods, had its cargo shift upon sudden braking, causing the rods to crash through the driver's cabin," a Bavdhan police official stated. Emergency personnel had to deploy a crane to remove the wreckage.