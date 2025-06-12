Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident: Steel Rods Turn Lethal

A trailer truck driver in Pune lost his life when steel rods loaded on the vehicle impaled him after sudden braking. The incident occurred near Chandni Chowk on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. Emergency services used a crane to remove the vehicle from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:50 IST
Tragic Highway Accident: Steel Rods Turn Lethal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A driver in Pune met a tragic end on Thursday when steel rods pierced his cabin after he abruptly applied brakes on his trailer truck, police reported.

The fatal accident happened around 8:30 pm near Chandni Chowk on the Satara lane of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, according to officials.

"The trailer, heavily loaded with steel rods, had its cargo shift upon sudden braking, causing the rods to crash through the driver's cabin," a Bavdhan police official stated. Emergency personnel had to deploy a crane to remove the wreckage.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025