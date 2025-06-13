Left Menu

Wall Street Balances Low Inflation and Global Trade Tensions

The dollar fell to its lowest point since April 2022 amidst Wall Street's near-record highs. Low inflation readings, rising Middle East tensions, and the fragile U.S.-China trade relationship are influencing the markets. Despite gains in major U.S. indexes, global trade issues continue to introduce volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:38 IST
Wall Street Balances Low Inflation and Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the dollar hit its lowest mark since 2022 while Wall Street stocks hovered near record highs. Influences included low inflation reports, heightened Middle East tensions, and a delicate U.S.-China trade truce.

The dollar's 10% decrease this year was evident, as global stocks rallied continuously since April. Major U.S. indexes, like the Dow Jones, showed gains despite uncertainties.

Middle East conflicts, U.S.-China trade talks, and fluctuating oil prices contribute to global market volatility. These factors are compounded by President Trump's unpredictable tariff strategies, adding further market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025