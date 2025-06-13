Wall Street Balances Low Inflation and Global Trade Tensions
The dollar fell to its lowest point since April 2022 amidst Wall Street's near-record highs. Low inflation readings, rising Middle East tensions, and the fragile U.S.-China trade relationship are influencing the markets. Despite gains in major U.S. indexes, global trade issues continue to introduce volatility.
The dollar's 10% decrease this year was evident, as global stocks rallied continuously since April. Major U.S. indexes, like the Dow Jones, showed gains despite uncertainties.
Middle East conflicts, U.S.-China trade talks, and fluctuating oil prices contribute to global market volatility. These factors are compounded by President Trump's unpredictable tariff strategies, adding further market uncertainty.
