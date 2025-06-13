Wall Street Balances Low Inflation and Global Trade Tensions

On Thursday, the dollar hit its lowest mark since 2022 while Wall Street stocks hovered near record highs. Influences included low inflation reports, heightened Middle East tensions, and a delicate U.S.-China trade truce.

The dollar's 10% decrease this year was evident, as global stocks rallied continuously since April. Major U.S. indexes, like the Dow Jones, showed gains despite uncertainties.

Middle East conflicts, U.S.-China trade talks, and fluctuating oil prices contribute to global market volatility. These factors are compounded by President Trump's unpredictable tariff strategies, adding further market uncertainty.

