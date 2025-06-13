U.S. Reacts to Air India Boeing 787 Tragedy
U.S. officials, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, stated they have not found immediate safety concerns to halt Boeing 787 flights following a deadly Air India crash. An investigative team, including the NTSB and FAA with support from Boeing and GE, is heading to India to assess the situation.
Following the tragic Air India crash involving a Boeing 787 that claimed over 240 lives, U.S. officials reported seeing no immediate safety data requiring a flight halt. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Acting FAA head Chris Rocheleau addressed the incident at a news conference.
Duffy revealed that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are dispatching a team to India, supported by Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace, to investigate the crash. He emphasized that assessing crash videos is not a reliable decision-making method.
The FAA is reviewing the crash details with Boeing and GE, stressing that safety recommendations will be implemented as necessary. Rocheleau assured that any emerging risks will be addressed to protect public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)