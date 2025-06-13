Left Menu

Aviation Giants Adjust Plans After Tragic Air India Crash

Boeing and GE Aerospace have canceled high-profile activities following an Air India jetliner crash that resulted in over 240 deaths. Boeing's CEO and GE postponed participation in the Paris Airshow. The tragedy has muted expectations for this year's event, which will go on with a somber tone.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing and GE Aerospace have announced a reduction in high-profile public engagements following the tragic crash of an Air India jetliner. The disaster, which claimed over 240 lives, has prompted Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to cancel his trip to the Paris Airshow, while GE scrapped an investor event scheduled to coincide with the show.

The Paris Airshow, set from June 16 to June 20 at Le Bourget, is renowned as the largest platform for global aviation deals. However, both Boeing and GE have chosen to focus on supporting their teams and the ongoing investigation into the crash. GE Aerospace, whose engines powered the ill-fated aircraft, plans to send a team to India to analyze the crash data further.

The crash has cast a somber mood over the Paris Airshow, traditionally a launchpad for significant aviation announcements. Some delegates noted that while the event would proceed, fewer press conferences and in-person announcements are expected, with some order declarations expected to be postponed as a mark of respect for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

