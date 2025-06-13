Apple's Strategic Shift: Exporting Indian-Made iPhones to the U.S.
Nearly all iPhones produced by Foxconn in India were shipped to the United States between March and May, surpassing the average rate of 50% in 2024. This move by Apple aims to circumvent high tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S., highlighting a strategic pivot in Apple's manufacturing and export operations.
In a strategic pivot to navigate hefty U.S. tariffs, nearly all Foxconn-manufactured iPhones in India between March and May were dispatched to the United States, according to exclusive data obtained by Reuters. This marks a significant departure from the usual distribution pattern, wherein exports were more widely dispersed across Europe.
Customs data reveal that during this period, Foxconn exported iPhones worth $3.2 billion from India, with an astounding 97% destined for the U.S., far exceeding the 2024 average of 50.3%. In May 2025, alone, shipments to the U.S. reached almost $1 billion, trailing only March's record.
President Donald Trump announced a 55% tariff on Chinese goods amidst easing negotiations. Meanwhile, India grapples with a 10% tariff and a potential 26% reciprocal levy. Apple aims to sidestep these costs, enhancing production logistics and advocating for expedited customs procedures at key Indian airports, anticipating a 25-30% contribution of Indian iPhones to global shipments by 2025.
- READ MORE ON:
- iPhones
- Foxconn
- Apple
- India
- exports
- U.S.
- tariffs
- customs
- production
- smartphones
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, Stimulating Asian Markets
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs: Market Reacts with Uncertainty
Dollar Surges After Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs
Court Ruling Shakes Up Trump's Tariff Plans, Boosts U.S. Dollar