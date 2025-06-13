Left Menu

Apple's Strategic Shift: Exporting Indian-Made iPhones to the U.S.

Nearly all iPhones produced by Foxconn in India were shipped to the United States between March and May, surpassing the average rate of 50% in 2024. This move by Apple aims to circumvent high tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S., highlighting a strategic pivot in Apple's manufacturing and export operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:46 IST
Apple's Strategic Shift: Exporting Indian-Made iPhones to the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot to navigate hefty U.S. tariffs, nearly all Foxconn-manufactured iPhones in India between March and May were dispatched to the United States, according to exclusive data obtained by Reuters. This marks a significant departure from the usual distribution pattern, wherein exports were more widely dispersed across Europe.

Customs data reveal that during this period, Foxconn exported iPhones worth $3.2 billion from India, with an astounding 97% destined for the U.S., far exceeding the 2024 average of 50.3%. In May 2025, alone, shipments to the U.S. reached almost $1 billion, trailing only March's record.

President Donald Trump announced a 55% tariff on Chinese goods amidst easing negotiations. Meanwhile, India grapples with a 10% tariff and a potential 26% reciprocal levy. Apple aims to sidestep these costs, enhancing production logistics and advocating for expedited customs procedures at key Indian airports, anticipating a 25-30% contribution of Indian iPhones to global shipments by 2025.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025