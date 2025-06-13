Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigating the Air India Dreamliner Crash
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, killing over 240 people and becoming the worst aviation disaster in a decade. Rescue operations are underway to locate missing people and recover aircraft parts. Indian Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site to assess the situation.
In Ahmedabad, a devastating Air India crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has claimed over 240 lives, marking the world's deadliest aviation disaster in ten years. Rescue workers are scouring the wreckage of a medical college hostel, where the plane tragically came down.
Among the grievous losses, one survivor emerges. The catastrophe struck during lunch hour, compounding fatalities on the ground. Officials are meticulously hunting for the second black box, with one already retrieved, as the investigation looks into possible engine thrust issues.
Amidst rising smoke and scattered debris, Prime Minister Modi has personally surveyed the mangled scene. Air India and Boeing officials are collaborating to unravel the crash's cause, as the aviation industry reacts to this unforeseen calamity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
