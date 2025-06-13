Miracle Seat 11A: The Lone Survivor's Tale from Air India Crash

A tragic accident involving an Air India Dreamliner has left the world reeling, with 241 people feared dead. Among this heart-wrenching loss is a story of miracles as British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in '11A', miraculously survived.

The Ahmedabad-London AI171 flight carried 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national. The aircraft's ill-fated journey turned devastating, leaving a sole survivor amidst the wreckage.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 with 238 economy and 18 business class seats, is under scrutiny as investigators look into how Ramesh managed to escape. Factors such as his seat position near an emergency exit may hold the key to his survival, as authorities delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)