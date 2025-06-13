Israeli Airlines Relocate Amid Tensions

In response to escalating tensions, Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia have decided to reposition their aircraft outside of Israel. This move follows significant military actions by Israel against Iran, prompting fears of possible retaliation.

A spokesperson at Ben Gurion Airport confirmed that the planes were flown without passengers, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The airport announced a temporary closure until further notice as part of calibrating national security measures.

Data from Flightradar24 indicated that many airliners were redirected to safer locations, with Israir's fleet heading to Cyprus and El Al's aircraft touching down in various European airports. This comes as part of well-formulated contingency strategies developed in the past days.