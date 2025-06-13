Left Menu

Israeli Airlines Relocate Amid Tensions

Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia have relocated their aircraft out of Israel following strikes against Iran. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed, and various airlines have implemented previously established contingency plans. Several flights were redirected to Cyprus and Europe amidst heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating tensions, Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia have decided to reposition their aircraft outside of Israel. This move follows significant military actions by Israel against Iran, prompting fears of possible retaliation.

A spokesperson at Ben Gurion Airport confirmed that the planes were flown without passengers, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The airport announced a temporary closure until further notice as part of calibrating national security measures.

Data from Flightradar24 indicated that many airliners were redirected to safer locations, with Israir's fleet heading to Cyprus and El Al's aircraft touching down in various European airports. This comes as part of well-formulated contingency strategies developed in the past days.

