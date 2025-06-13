China Urges G7 to Cease Manipulation and Promote Global Solidarity

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has strongly urged the Group of Seven (G7) nations to refrain from actions that hinder the development of other countries and to cease manipulating China-related issues to suit their interests.

During a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized that the G7 should prioritize activities that foster global solidarity rather than sow division.

This statement comes ahead of a three-day G7 summit set to begin in Canada on Sunday, where global issues and economic strategies will be discussed among the member nations.

