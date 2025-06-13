Left Menu

China Urges G7 to Cease Manipulation and Promote Global Solidarity

China has called on the Group of Seven (G7) to stop undermining other countries' development and manipulating China-related issues for its own benefit. The demand comes ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, where China is urging for actions that support global unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:07 IST
China Urges G7 to Cease Manipulation and Promote Global Solidarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has strongly urged the Group of Seven (G7) nations to refrain from actions that hinder the development of other countries and to cease manipulating China-related issues to suit their interests.

During a regular press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized that the G7 should prioritize activities that foster global solidarity rather than sow division.

This statement comes ahead of a three-day G7 summit set to begin in Canada on Sunday, where global issues and economic strategies will be discussed among the member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025