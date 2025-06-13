Left Menu

Jehangir Hospital: Pioneering Neurointerventional Care in India

Jehangir Hospital in Pune emerges as a leader in neurointerventional services, offering advanced treatments for strokes and vascular brain disorders. With state-of-the-art technology, expert clinicians, and a comprehensive care approach, the hospital provides life-saving interventions, setting new standards in neurological emergency management and patient rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:16 IST
Jehangir Hospital: Pioneering Neurointerventional Care in India
A giant (3.5 cm) aneurysm (A), treated with Flow Divertor Stenting, has disappeared on a 6-month follow-up angiogram (B). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling city of Pune, Jehangir Hospital has become a trailblazer in the field of neurointerventional care, addressing the growing prevalence of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases in India.

The hospital's emergency department serves as the first line of defense, equipped with experienced physicians and staff to manage neurological emergencies efficiently. Upon receiving a stroke case, immediate medical evaluations and imaging assessments are conducted, ensuring the best course of action is implemented swiftly.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Anand Alurkar, Jehangir Hospital continually expands its scope in neurointervention, offering cutting-edge procedures such as mechanical thrombectomy and aneurysm management. With ongoing investment in technology and personnel, CEO Vinod Sawantwadkar aims to make the hospital a recognized center of excellence in neurovascular care, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing disability rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

