Jehangir Hospital: Pioneering Neurointerventional Care in India

In the bustling city of Pune, Jehangir Hospital has become a trailblazer in the field of neurointerventional care, addressing the growing prevalence of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases in India.

The hospital's emergency department serves as the first line of defense, equipped with experienced physicians and staff to manage neurological emergencies efficiently. Upon receiving a stroke case, immediate medical evaluations and imaging assessments are conducted, ensuring the best course of action is implemented swiftly.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Anand Alurkar, Jehangir Hospital continually expands its scope in neurointervention, offering cutting-edge procedures such as mechanical thrombectomy and aneurysm management. With ongoing investment in technology and personnel, CEO Vinod Sawantwadkar aims to make the hospital a recognized center of excellence in neurovascular care, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing disability rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)