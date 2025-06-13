Euro Zone Industry Faces Major Setbacks Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

In a month riddled with economic setbacks, Euro zone industry and trade faced substantial declines in April, with industrial production falling 2.4%, as per Eurostat data released on Friday.

The downturn is largely attributed to U.S. tariff announcements, which prompted American firms to expedite purchases earlier in the year.

The data reveals a significant drop in the euro zone's exports, notably a sharp decline in chemical exports primarily from Ireland, reshaping forecasting for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)