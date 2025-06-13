Euro Zone Industry Faces Major Setbacks Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges
In April, Euro zone industry and trade suffered significant declines, attributed to U.S. tariff announcements. Industrial production fell by 2.4%, exceeding weak expectations. Euro zone exports and trade surplus dropped sharply. Despite the reversal, manufacturing surveys suggest a slight recovery is possible, though growth forecasts remain low.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a month riddled with economic setbacks, Euro zone industry and trade faced substantial declines in April, with industrial production falling 2.4%, as per Eurostat data released on Friday.
The downturn is largely attributed to U.S. tariff announcements, which prompted American firms to expedite purchases earlier in the year.
The data reveals a significant drop in the euro zone's exports, notably a sharp decline in chemical exports primarily from Ireland, reshaping forecasting for economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Tightens Grip on Tech Exports to China Amid Escalating Tensions
Sikkim increasing organic exports, big achievement for state: PM Modi at statehood event.
Tariff policies may result in sporadic episodes of volatility in financial markets; exports may encounter headwinds, says RBI in annual report.
Operation Sindoor Sparks Surge in Indigenous Defence Exports
U.S. Tightens Grip on Tech Exports to China: Licensing Interruptions Cause Market Ripples