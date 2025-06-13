Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigators Uncover Plane Crash Details

A National Investigation Agency team visited the site of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday, as per official reports.

The exploration was joined by other central agency officials. The disaster involved an Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which tragically crashed into a medical college complex, mere minutes after its departure from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

All but one passenger perished in the disaster, leaving only a single survivor among the 242 onboard. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau from the Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated an official investigation to uncover the factors leading to this catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)