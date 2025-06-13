Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigators Uncover Plane Crash Details

A National Investigation Agency team is investigating a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where 241 people lost their lives. Only one passenger survived when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has launched a probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:30 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigators Uncover Plane Crash Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A National Investigation Agency team visited the site of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Friday, as per official reports.

The exploration was joined by other central agency officials. The disaster involved an Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which tragically crashed into a medical college complex, mere minutes after its departure from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

All but one passenger perished in the disaster, leaving only a single survivor among the 242 onboard. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau from the Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated an official investigation to uncover the factors leading to this catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025