Transforming Economies: The India Meets Britain Tracker Launch

Grant Thornton will launch the latest India Meets Britain Tracker at IGF London, highlighting the impact of Indian companies in the UK economy. The report aims to strengthen the UK–India economic corridor, offering insights for deeper engagement and policy-making. The launch signifies strategic value and growing Indian investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:06 IST
The UK–India economic corridor sees a new milestone as Grant Thornton, India Global Forum, and the Confederation of Indian Industry prepare to unveil the latest India Meets Britain Tracker at IGF London on June 18.

This eagerly awaited report will be a cornerstone of IGF London's flagship programme, taking place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. It will provide a deep dive into the dynamics of one of the world's most strategic investment corridors.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, emphasized that Indian businesses are not merely investing but transforming global economies. The report launch will be a testament to the growing influence and strategic importance of Indian companies in the UK's economic landscape.

