Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigations Underway for Air India Crash

A devastating plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad involving a London-bound Air India flight, leading to the deaths of 241 individuals. Central agencies are investigating the accident, and efforts to recover the black box are ongoing. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is spearheading the probe into this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:09 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigations Underway for Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies' officials descended on the Ahmedabad plane crash site on Friday, according to sources.

The ill-fated Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff, tragically claiming 241 lives, with only one miraculous survivor.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is diligently working to uncover the causes of this catastrophe, focusing on the recovery of the black box, which could hold critical clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025