Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigations Underway for Air India Crash
A devastating plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad involving a London-bound Air India flight, leading to the deaths of 241 individuals. Central agencies are investigating the accident, and efforts to recover the black box are ongoing. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is spearheading the probe into this tragic incident.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies' officials descended on the Ahmedabad plane crash site on Friday, according to sources.
The ill-fated Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff, tragically claiming 241 lives, with only one miraculous survivor.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is diligently working to uncover the causes of this catastrophe, focusing on the recovery of the black box, which could hold critical clues.
