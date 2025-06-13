Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Investigations Underway for Air India Crash

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies' officials descended on the Ahmedabad plane crash site on Friday, according to sources.

The ill-fated Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff, tragically claiming 241 lives, with only one miraculous survivor.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is diligently working to uncover the causes of this catastrophe, focusing on the recovery of the black box, which could hold critical clues.

