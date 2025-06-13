Left Menu

High-Profile Losses: Iranian Commanders Killed in Israeli Strikes

Israel's airstrikes on Iran resulted in the killing of at least 20 senior Iranian commanders. Among the casualties was Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force. The incident marks a significant escalation in regional tensions. Two regional sources confirmed these details to Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:17 IST
In a significant escalation of regional conflict, Israeli airstrikes on Iran have resulted in the death of at least 20 senior Iranian commanders. The strikes, carried out on Friday, targeted key Iranian military personnel, dramatically impacting the leadership within the Iranian military ranks.

Among those killed was Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force. Hajizadeh's death is being seen as a severe blow to Iran's military capabilities and command structure, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Two regional sources, who are privy to the situation, confirmed these developments to Reuters, emphasizing that the echoes of this military action could further strain regional stability and heighten tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

