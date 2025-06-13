Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India's Deadliest Crash in a Decade
A catastrophic event occurred in Ahmedabad, India, when an Air India aircraft crashed after takeoff, hitting a doctors' hostel and causing a significant loss of life, including more than 240 passengers and 24 ground fatalities. Survivors recount the harrowing incident as rescue efforts continue.
A devastating tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. The accident claimed the lives of over 240 passengers and at least 24 individuals on the ground, according to local reports.
Among the ground casualties were four undergraduate students and several family members of students residing at a doctors' hostel, where parts of the aircraft penetrated the building upon impact. Thakur Ravi, an employee at the B.J. Medical College hostel's kitchen, continues to search for his missing mother and daughter.
The crash site remains a scene of chaos and mourning, with debris littering the area and the scent of jet fuel permeating the air. As authorities work diligently to clear the aftermath, families and survivors grapple with unimaginable losses and devastation.
