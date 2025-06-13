Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India's Deadliest Crash in a Decade

A catastrophic event occurred in Ahmedabad, India, when an Air India aircraft crashed after takeoff, hitting a doctors' hostel and causing a significant loss of life, including more than 240 passengers and 24 ground fatalities. Survivors recount the harrowing incident as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:39 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India's Deadliest Crash in a Decade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. The accident claimed the lives of over 240 passengers and at least 24 individuals on the ground, according to local reports.

Among the ground casualties were four undergraduate students and several family members of students residing at a doctors' hostel, where parts of the aircraft penetrated the building upon impact. Thakur Ravi, an employee at the B.J. Medical College hostel's kitchen, continues to search for his missing mother and daughter.

The crash site remains a scene of chaos and mourning, with debris littering the area and the scent of jet fuel permeating the air. As authorities work diligently to clear the aftermath, families and survivors grapple with unimaginable losses and devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025