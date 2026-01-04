U.S. Raid Captures Nicolas Maduro: Security Team Casualties

The capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a U.S. raid has led to significant casualties among his security team, according to Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino. This announcement was made during a televised address on Sunday morning.

While Padrino did not specify the number of casualties, he endorsed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's appointment as interim president. The move signifies a major political shift in the nation.

Additionally, Padrino stated that the Venezuelan armed forces have been activated nationwide to uphold the country's sovereignty amid the developing situation.