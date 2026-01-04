U.S. Raid Captures Nicolas Maduro: Security Team Casualties
Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by a U.S. raid, resulting in casualties within his security team. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino confirmed the news and declared Delcy Rodriguez as interim president. The Venezuelan armed forces have been activated to ensure national sovereignty.
The capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a U.S. raid has led to significant casualties among his security team, according to Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino. This announcement was made during a televised address on Sunday morning.
While Padrino did not specify the number of casualties, he endorsed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's appointment as interim president. The move signifies a major political shift in the nation.
Additionally, Padrino stated that the Venezuelan armed forces have been activated nationwide to uphold the country's sovereignty amid the developing situation.
